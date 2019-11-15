PM tells students to act accordingly

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he is aware that switching back into “school-mode” after so many months at home will be hard for students.

He says while the rules at school may be different from the rules at home, students must act accordingly.

Speaking to the students of Queen Victoria School in Tailevu, Bainimarama reminded them that many students around the world wish they could be in their shoes.

He says children in coronavirus ravaged countries are at home, they can’t see their friends and go to classes.

The Prime Minister adds that because Fiji made the right moves at the right time to stop COVID-19, our schools can safely re-open.

“If you find yourself behind, work hard to get back up to speed. And if you see one of your classmates struggling, don’t poke fun; be patient with them, and help them make up any lost ground.”

The Prime Minister yesterday opened a three story building and new gym at QVS, which was severely damaged during TC Winston.

The government has invested $8.3m to strengthen the school buildings and, in some cases, build entirely new facilities.

“QVS has since welcomed new teachers’ quarters, a new mess hall, and, today, we’re adding a brand-new three-story classroom building to your rapidly-modernizing campus, with more new classrooms and dormitories soon to be completed. This latest building also comes with a fully-furbished gymnasium. Now, that’s not to give QVS an unfair leg-up in the hunt for the Dean’s Trophy –– it’s for every student to use to add more physical activity to their routines.”

Bainimarama says contact sports are allowed to be played again, and he expects the QVS gym will churn out some serious rugby talent in years to come.

He also urged students to continue practicing the good habits which are proven to keep us healthy, including washing your hands regularly with soap and water.