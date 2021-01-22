PM tells Naqali villagers to keep children away from floodwaters

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has started his tour of areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Bainimarama’s first visit was to Naqali, Naitasiri that has been badly affected by floodwaters and is the main point of entry to Nausori and Suva for most villagers.

Bainimarama spoke to families sheltering at the Naqali Village Hall, reminding them of the dangers of swimming in floodwaters.

Article continues after advertisement

“Let’s be very careful, look after your children well and please keep them away from swimming in floodwaters. Many of you must be aware of Leptospirosis, know that not many people can recover from this once infected. So please take care of your children.”

The Prime Minister also took time to acknowledge first responders adding that the best way to thank them is to adhere to advisories.

“The Fiji Police Force, the RFMF and disaster response authorities are deployed nationwide. We have seen the stunning images of their bravery over the last few days as they’ve come to rescue of Fijians in badly impacted regions of the country. We are all grateful.”

The Prime Minister is also reassuring Fijians who are badly affected that help is on the way.