PM stresses they will continue to assist special needs children 

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has stressed that they will continue to assist children with special needs.

Speaking during the Lautoka School for Special Education’s Golden Jubilee Celebration, Bainimarama highlighted that students at the school are living proof that all Fijian children deserve to be treated equally.

Bainimarama says they deserve to be given the tools and support needed to succeed in this world.

The Prime Minister states that when he looks around the school, he doesn’t see the students as what they are not able to do but what they have overcome.

Bainimarama says the students of Lautoka School for Education are strong, capable and do not deserve any stigma.

However, he stresses they need support to thrive in society.

Bainimarama has also commended the staff for pouring their heart and soul into giving each student the individual care and quality education that guts their need.

He adds the school’s half-century milestone also comes at a time when the country celebrated its 50 years of independence.

The students were also given the new 50 cents commemorative coins.