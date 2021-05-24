Home

PM stresses on meaningful commitments

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 6, 2021 4:13 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on world leaders to arrive at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland with meaningful climate commitments.

Bainimarama and Minister responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum virtually participated at the High-Level Blue Pacific to Glasgow Forum today.

The Forum was organised by the 45th Vice President of the United States, Al Gore and hosted by The Climate Reality Project and the Melbourne Sustainable Society Institute.

Bainimarama delivered powerful opening remarks calling on world leaders to take heed of the climate emergency and raise climate ambition.

He also asked the leaders to operationalise their ambitions to keep the global average temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius and mobilise dedicated climate finance for Small Island Developing States.

During the Forum’s panel event, the Attorney-General highlighted the critical need to include Oceans in the global climate negotiations.

The A-G says it is important to urgently mobilise US$100 billion per year in climate finance and scaling this up to US$750 billion per year post 2025, of which at least 10 per cent needs to flow to Small Island Developing States.


[Source: Fijian Government]

He added the need to increase participation of the private sector and the important role played by development partners to de-risk private sector investment.

The A-G emphasised that COVID-19 should not be used as an excuse by development partners to scale back development finance.

New Zealand’s Minister for Climate, James Shaw also joined the discussions.

