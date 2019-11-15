PM stresses Fiji is building strong and inclusive cities

The Fijian Government is determined to become fully carbon-neutral by 2050.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed that this is a commitment that they will soon lock into law through world-leading climate change legislation.

Bainimarama revealed this as he addressed the heads of the delegation during the “Implementing the New Urban Agenda to Drive Sustainable Change Dialogue” in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama stressed a thoughtful and courageous pursuit of the New Urban Agenda is needed to deliver cities of opportunity, cultural significance, and awe-inspiring development – cities that uplift people today while sustaining and safeguarding future generations.

He says by acting on the New Urban Agenda’s high aspiration of sustainable, resilient cities, we avert a great many of these consequences, while in the Pacific, we’ve tailored the New Urban Agenda’s aspirations to our realities – including challenges of scale and geography – through the Pacific Urban Agenda.

Bainimarama says Fiji will continue to listen, lead and lend our perspective in implementing the New Urban Agenda adding that we will continue to prove that adapting to climate impacts and slashing emissions is the surest pathway to vibrant urban economies.

[Source: Fijian Government]