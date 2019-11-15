PM states talanoa sessions are critical for him

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today stressed the importance of holding talanoa sessions with communities that he visits.

Speaking during the opening of the new Ratu Ilaisa Memorial School teachers quarters in Sigatoka, Bainimarama stated that these talks can lead to life-changing projects for a community.

Bainimarama says face-to-face interactions like these are critical for him as it’s a way of making real improvements in people’s lives.

He says over the years, many life-changing projects have started by sitting around a grog bowl in a rural community.

Bainimarama says this is because when we open up to each other in a spirit of confidence and trust, that is when we can make real progress.

According to the Prime Minister, converting conversations to progress is what the Government is all about.

He adds that personally, he feels like his time is better spent at community talanoas, where he can listen to people, learn from them and understand how the Government can best work with them to solve the challenges.