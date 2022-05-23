PM stands by the people

[Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured all Fijians that they will continue to receive their fair share of benefits.

Speaking during the iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Bainimarama highlighted that no one will be discriminated based on their ethnicity, religion or any other affiliation ever again.

“I will stand with you the people, who were classed by the Great Council of Chiefs, as ordinary citizens. I will stand and fight on your behalf so that this never happens again and stop any attempts to revive such discrimination.”

Bainimarama called on Fijians to create unity and harmony in the country.

He says the Government will continue to prevent any elements of discrimination, for which previous administrations are known for.