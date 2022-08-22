PM speaks out against the use of “vulagi”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has spoken out against the use of the word “vulagi” to regard some Fijians as “visitors” by the People’s Alliance provincial candidate, Liliana Warid.

Speaking on iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Bainimarama says we should not discriminate or divide people, as we are one in God’s eyes.

“We should look beyond the skin, to see God’s real creation in humankind. We should not discriminate, or divide people. This is my belief as the Prime Minister. It’s not a human belief, it’s Godly. This is also in the 2013 Constitution. It should be everyone’s belief as we live in a multi-racial country.”

He says the government condemns these politicians who use racial discrimination, as it can bring about instability.

“We should do away with racial discrimination. The government does not discriminate any racial group in the country. If politicians can be imprisoned, it means that no one is above the law. I have always treated fairly, ever since I took up the role of the Prime Minister. Everything we do, is for everyone in the country.”

Liliana Warid’s statement, which was posted on the People’s Alliance Facebook page described Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon”.

Warid also claimed in the same statement that indigenous Fijians are being marginalized.

The matter has been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) for a probable breach of the Electoral Act.