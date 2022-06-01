News

PM sorry over the selfishness of other politicians

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

June 1, 2022 5:00 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he is sorry that his political opponents have gone too far in their quest for power, and degraded the memory of one of Lau’s proudest sons, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

Speaking at the Lau Provincial Council meeting, Bainimarama said that this is a sad effort to pass the blame for Sitiveni Rabuka’s own sin, claiming that Ratu Mara was behind the 1987 coup.

He stresses that Fijians in the province can now see the difference between the current government’s genuine partnership with the Lau province, and some irrelevant comments from other politicians.

“Rather than take ownership for his reckless and violent upheaval and the subsequent corruption and economic disaster, Rabuka chose to tarnish the memory of a man who is not alive to defend himself. I suppose, such is the way of cowards and liars.”

The Prime says he won’t spend any more time on such matters as his goal is developments and listen to the concerns of the people of Lau.

“This Council, and others like it is a partner to my Government in delivering development and solutions that transform people’s lives for the better. And we have created a foundation of stability and certainty that has allowed communities to focus on their development with the full support of government and without distraction. That is our record.”

Bainimarama adds the government has gone to many lengths to ensure no Fijian is left behind, no matter their title and identity.

Meanwhile, efforts to get comments from Rabuka proved futile.

