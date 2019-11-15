PM shares powerful stories about Namaka market vendors

The stories of market vendors at the new Namaka Market and the impact the facility will have on their lives was shared by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking during the opening, Bainimarama shared a story about market vendor Viniana Liku.

He says that Vini sells flowers that are grown in her village in Nayavu Tailevu, which she transports four long hours by bus to sell here in Namaka.

According to the Prime Minister, before the new Namaka Market became a reality, Vini was selling her flowers outdoors under the intense heat of the sun where her flowers stayed fresh for only two days.

“But now, the opening of this new market will open Vini’s life to incredible new opportunity. Instead of selling flowers under the hot sun, she can sell in comfort of the indoors, where her flowers will stay fresh and beautiful, longer.”

Bainimarama says that he knows what the new Namaka market means for the other vendors.

“Vendors such as Mere Driu, who sells fresh vegetables which we all should be adding more of to our diets. Or Angie Prasad, who has been selling here in Namaka for nearly two decades. And whether you are selling yaqona, dalo, cassava, bhindi, baji, chili, fish, spices, pineapple, pawpaw or any other fresh, high-quality Fijian meats and produce — today is your day to celebrate.”

The Prime Minister adds that there’s a lot he could say about what this new market means for Nadi and about what it means for the rural Fijians who travel from far and wide to sell their produce and wares.