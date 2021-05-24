Home

PM shares message of hope on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 11:16 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

“Happy is the man who avoids hardship, but how fine is the man who is afflicted and shows endurance.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama shared this lesson on resilience given by Prophet Muhammed which rings true today as it did many centuries ago.

Bainimarama says the hardship of the pandemic which Fiji has borne alongside the rest of the world has brought out the very finest attributes of the Fijian character.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds we have endured it, we are overcoming it as Fiji has earned the privilege of looking hopefully to our future.

The Prime Minister says they decisively rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, therefore, Fijians can look to that future and being seated together in houses of worship.

He adds we can build a stronger Fiji for all Fijians.

PM has wished all Fijians celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad peace and blessings on this day and every day after.

