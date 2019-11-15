PM sets record straight on TLTB’s financial status

Prime Minister and Chair of the iTaukei Land Trust Board Voreqe Bainimarama has set the record straight about the financial transactions and reports of the institution.

Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula has made claims through his social media post that the financial status of the TLTB is in limbo.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Noda Prime Minister program, Bainimarama said Nawaikula is just making a fool of himself with unverified information.

The Prime Minister says they’re currently sorting out the financial mess caused by previous TLTB Board members and senior officials including Niko Nawaikula.

“Nawaikula is just making a mockery of himself. I think those who hold leadership positions during his term of engagement with TLTB were very weak in handling finances. There was a lot of unfair dealing between developers and former officials. The reports were not standardized outlining land dealings and issuance of the lease, and this almost affected the sugar industry.”

TLTB is currently facilitating 47, 034 lease applications compared to 33,394 applications received in 2006.

Bainimarama adds lease payments made on time have resulted in the fair distribution of about $100 million to landowners since 2018.

“The lease payout has increased in the past two years when compared to the distribution of $37 million in 2006. The new law also ensures that the child’s share is kept until he or she reaches the age of 18. At the moment about 37,000 children are in our records and $40 million is allocated for them.”

Bainimarama says the institution has soared to greater heights in recent years with the establishment of six new offices across the country.

He is urging Fijians to rest assured that all native lands are safe.