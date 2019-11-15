PM sets record straight on land

Prime Minister and iTaukei Land Trust Board Chair Voreqe Bainimarama have hit out at Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula who in a social media post claimed that native land is no longer safe.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s Noda Prime Minister program, Bainimarama says Nawaikula is making a mockery of himself and his opposition counterparts over unverified information that is creating a lot of confusion amongst Fijians.

The Facebook post on the 7th of this month Nawaikula warned Fijians about the government interference in the affairs of iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Lau Provincial Council.

However, the Prime Minister has clarified the provincial council meeting was not held in October and assured Fijians that every piece of land they own is safe.

He adds land will only be taken for government development projects after thorough consultations with landowners.

“In my capacity as the Chair of TLTB, I want to inform landowners to rest assured that all native land is protected in our villagers, clans in particular under the 2013 constitution. This is always part of the agenda when TLTB officers’ conduct awareness in communities and provincial council meetings that nothing has been changed regarding land protection.”

The Prime Minister says misleading social media posts coming from a member of parliament will not enhance nation-building and development.

He re-affirms that the profile of all freehold and crown land-owners in the country is safeguarded under the 1970, 1990, 1997, and 2013 constitutions.

“TLTB Board members consist of five experienced personnel who are well-versed with the operations of the entity. These five board members were stringently selected and based on the public’s belief. That’s why we have abolished the GCC because there is no need to have a representative from the Council to oversee land affairs.”

Nawaikula claims that the financial status of various land institutions is in limbo.

Bainimarama says all financial transactions and financial reports of the TLTB as well as the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission is up to date.