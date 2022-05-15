PM sends his condolences to UAE’s Crown Prince

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today conveyed his condolences to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the passing of the UAE’s President, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Bainimarama in his condolence message to the Crown Prince who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates, says the late President was a pillar of fortitude and an exceptional visionary leader.

He also stated that Fijians stand in solidarity with the people of UAE at this time of great sorrow.

The Prime Minister adds that President Sheikh Khalifa’s wisdom, passion and commitment to leading and transforming UAE to become a modern and progressive nation has been a true inspiration.

Bainimarama says his thoughts and prayers are with the people of UAE as they mourn the loss of their President.