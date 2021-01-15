PM sends best wishes to students

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji is one of the few countries in the world that is able to send children to school without the fear of COVID-19.

More than 190,000 students walked into classrooms across Fiji this morning as the 2021 academic year began.

Bainimarama says unlike children around the world whose schools are closed due to the pandemic, students in Fiji are in their classes.

In his message to students ahead of the new school term, Bainimarama highlights that rebuilding schools affected by Tropical Cyclone is their single highest priority.

“As the students begin their school terms at no cost to their families worth free textbooks and subsidized transportation to school we can rest assured no matter how difficult our situation may be today, things will get better, the future will be brighter, and it will be shaped by the most talented and gifted generation of Fijians our nation has ever known.”

The Prime Minister reminded the students to not take their education for granted and their hard work today with reap lifelong benefit.