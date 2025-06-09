PM seeks international scrutiny in Joyce Aviation dispute

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Joyce Aviation Group matter highlights the need for an independent review of aviation safety and oversight in Fiji.

Rabuka says the issue involves multiple stakeholders, including operators, regulators and the government, creating a potential conflict of interest if handled solely at the local level.

He says this is why he has advised that the process be taken out of Fiji’s hands, with international oversight brought in.

“I had asked that they solicit the support of the ICAO, International Civil Aviation Authority, to come in and audit our safety requirements, take it out of Fiji, and get somebody else to look in.”

Rabuka says he has called for support from the International Civil Aviation Organization to audit Fiji’s aviation safety requirements, stressing that independent scrutiny is critical when safety and international compliance are involved.

He adds that relying only on local checks could undermine public confidence, while international involvement would help protect Fiji’s reputation in global aviation and ensure decisions are made without bias.

Last month, the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji did not renew Sunflower Aviation’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation Certificate following a comprehensive regulatory assessment.

CAAF said the decision was based on significant and recurring safety non-compliances identified during its assessment.

Sunflower Aviation is a subsidiary of the Joyce Aviation (Fiji) Group.

