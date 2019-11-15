PM calls for greater commitment to finance against climate change

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning called for greater commitment to increase global financing for climate action.

Bainimarama was joined by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, EEU President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

The Prime Minister stressed that speeches won’t save us and neither will nice tweets or photo-opportunities.

Bainimarama adds the only expectation is action and the world needs solidarity, reductions in emissions that can be measured and resources vulnerable nations can afford to access.

He says if the world does not win the race to net-zero emissions, then it is headed for three or four degrees of global warming.

Bainimarama delivered the strong message at the High-Level Virtual Roundtable on Climate Action convened by the United Nations Secretary-General along the margins of the 75th United Nations General Assembly.