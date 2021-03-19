PM says Rabuka is the cause of SODELPA’s money woes

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says how FijiFirst spends its parliamentary grant is no business of the Social Democratic Liberal Party and its Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka questioned in parliament what FijiFirst does with the funding because SODELPA has been told the money can only be used for parliamentary purposes.

Bainimarama replied that his party knows how to use its money.

“I want to tell him that’s none of this business. He should worry about their money which is stuck because of Rabuka. He knows that everyone in that group knows that. Their internal dispute is the cause of them not having money.”

The Prime Minister also revealed in parliament that Opposition Leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has also refused to release his parliamentary grant to the SODELPA office.

Before he resigned from parliament and from SODELPA, Sitiveni Rabuka had written to the Speaker of Parliament to channel parliamentary grants to elected MPs of the party and not to the SODELPA office.