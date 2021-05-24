PM says he is fed up of lies

Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama says he is fed up with the lies spread by the National Federation Party and The People’s Alliance leaders.

Bainimarama stresses he will not just sit and watch while these two leaders continue to criticize his party and the government over things that are not true.

The Prime Minister stating he does not need to campaign for the General Election as his work speaks for itself, he, however, forbade Sitiveni Rabuka and Biman Prasad to create a false image of how far he has brought Fiji.

“I’m getting pissed off about what these two and their supporters are saying about FijiFirst, and it’s not correct and I need to come out and correct it. They have nothing to stand on. “

Bainimarama claims the NFP Leader is gaining support by simply lying to people.

“Indo Fijians now have shifted to Biman because Biman has been telling them stories that are not true.” One was the debt. With the assessment of the debt by the ANZ last week, they confirmed that the AG was telling the truth. Everybody is now shut up about the debt. “

Bainimarama also shot down claims of corruption and no transparency, saying Rabuka and Biman themselves have a proven record of it.

“Our children are leaving in an environment of corruption there. He needs to go out there and fix it, Biman Prasad, I’m talking about Biman Prasad and, of course, Rabuka with his NBF saga back in 87. We have problems with these two.”

Bainimarama adds he has noticed that some people who have joined The People’s Alliance and NFP are FijiFirst rejects who were kicked out because of their involvement in corruption and abuse of office.