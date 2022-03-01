Home

News

PM says climate change war will continue

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 14, 2022 11:43 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama[far right] has again stressed the importance of the fight against Climate Change.

While opening the RFMF Blackrock camp in Nadi today, Bainimarama says the climate war will not be won with guns, ammo and artillery but with seawalls, resilient infrastructure and cutting edge technology.

This was the Prime Minister’s first official engagement after returning from medical treatment in Australia.

Bainimarama says the new Blackrock facility hones the future mission of the RFMF which will ensure that troops are equipped and trained to respond to the multifaceted threats produced by climate change.

The Prime Minister says this relentless climate war is being fought at our shorelines daily.

14 cyclones have struck Fiji since 2016 and more than 40 communities are at risk of being erased by rising seas.

Bainimarama says the banks of 45 rivers in the country are breaking on a monthly basis under the strain of persistently record-breaking rains.

According to Bainimarama, the training that will be provided by the camp will ensure troops are always ready for disaster-related deployments.

Bainimarama has also dedicated the new facility to Fijians who have made sacrifices themselves during under peacekeeping missions.

He says these Fijians have fought and bled for the sake of strangers, children, women and men virtually all of who have never been to Fiji.

The Prime Minister says this is Fiji’s commitment to the United Nations.

Bainimarama also reaffirmed the country’s opposition to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

He says the Pacific is united in condemning the invasion at the floor of the UN General Assembly.

Bainimarama says Fiji remains absolute in its call to end the conflict and a return to diplomacy.

The leader of the nation has also thanked the Australian Government for their partnership at Blackrock camp which will take the shared commitment to a peaceful and new level.

The project cost around $40m.

The redevelopment had started around 2019.

 

 

