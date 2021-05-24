Home

News

PM salutes Australia for its unwavering support

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 3:10 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama conveyed his appreciation to the Australian Government for their ongoing support of Fiji in times of great need.

In a phone call with his Australian counterpart, Bainimarama says the support rendered by Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government is a testament to unbreakable bonds of friends and exemplary collaboration achieved through the Vuvale Partnership.

Bainimarama says Fiji is grateful for Australia’s efficient response in providing 320,000 doses of Australian manufactured AstraZeneca vaccines.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the support has been mobilized immediately after PM Morrison’s commitment to assist Fiji with one million doses of vaccines.

This collective assistance from Australia, New Zealand, and India will enable an eligible population to be fully vaccinated.

Australia has also rendered support through the $55 million direct budget support to assist the Government to manage its socio-economic challenges facing Fiji at present.

The Prime Minister has also acknowledged Australia in providing Personal Protective Equipment and the deployment of the Australian Medical Assistance Team (AUSMAT) who are working closely with our health officials to trace and contain COVID-19.

He reiterated the challenges posed by the pandemic will strengthen the bond between the two countries.

The two Prime Ministers also discussed the current priorities in the region and the opportunity for the next Pacific Forum Leaders meeting.

So far, Fiji has administered first doses to 272,354 individuals since the beginning of the vaccination campaign and second doses to 38,031 Fijians.

Forty-six percent of adults in Fiji have received one dose and 6.5 percent are now fully vaccinated.

 

