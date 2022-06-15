PM reminds students of the importance of education

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with students of Muaira Red Crescent Methodist College in Lautoka. [Source: Fijian Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reminded students of how important education should be to them, their families and Fiji.

While commissioning the Muaira Red Crescent Methodist College in Lautoka today, Bainimarama also thanked the UAE for playing a critical role in funding the $2.1 million project, which will enable more children to get an education.

He also encouraged students to take advantage of the world-class facilities that have been equipped at the school.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to emphasise that my government is not satisfied simply with being the first to provide free, compulsory education for every child. We have always said that every Fijian student must have access to an equally high standard of learning, no matter where they live—whether in a city or in a rural maritime community.”

Bainimarama also commended the teachers, staff, parents and guardians for the exemplary efforts they have displayed over the last two years to help keep children learning.

The Prime Minister says the passion for students’ success is the reason Fijian schools have been able to reopen and push forward, despite the longest shutdown of the education sector in our country’s history.

School Manager Albert Wise says they are grateful for the unwavering support from the UAE and government.

Wise says currently they only have Year 9 and Year 10 but in the next few years they will introduce Years 11, 12 and 13.

The school roll is 140, and they are planning to have 500 students in the next three years.