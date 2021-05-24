Home

PM rejects NFP criticism of COVID-19 response

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 16, 2021 4:54 pm
NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad [left] and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has shot down the National Federation Party’s efforts to discredit the government’s handling of the pandemic.

During a lengthy contribution in a parliament, NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad picked on various government efforts including the lack of an extended lockdown.

However, Bainimarama says the NFP is clutching at straws.



“They have no strategies for this. All they talk about is lockdown. When he found out that lockdown is not an option, he’s running around like a cornered rat trying to find his way out of the brief remarks he made about lockdown”.

The government has on numerous occasions said that Fiji cannot go into an extended lockdown because of the impact on low income earners and the risk that it would not work in containing the virus.

