PM rejects claims of division

The government has brushed aside articles by a former communications consultant from Australia who’s been writing about supposed rumblings within FijiFirst.

Graham Davis who has returned to Australia has been posting lengthy articles against the government claiming that the cabinet is divided.

This was used in parliament by Opposition MP Professor Biman Prasad.

“Their old friend Graham Davis says they are divided.”

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the NFP Leader should know better than to use information which has not been verified.

“I have nothing to say about what Graham Davis posts but I have an issue with what Hon. Biman Prasad is saying because he is obviously relying on somebody who is disgruntled.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today made it clear that former media consultant Graham Davis’ posts have no bearing on how the government is run.

Bainimarama says Professor Biman Prasad is using these blog posts for political mileage.

“That’s a hallmark of Hon. Prasad, he doesn’t care about others. He’s looking at 2022, that’s all he’s looking at.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has also warned that MPs should think twice before believing anything that Davis has to say.

“Graham Davis has his own views, he’s entitled to it – sitting in Sydney. That’s his choice. Whether what he’s alleging is actually a fact is another matter.”

Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government is united.