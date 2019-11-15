Home

PM refutes claims that finances are inadequate

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 9, 2020 4:22 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

The Prime Minister has slammed the Opposition for spreading rumours about the government not having enough funds for scholarship schemes.

Speaking to Radio Fiji One, Voreqe Bainimarama maintains his government has education as one of its top priorities.

The Prime Minister says government budgeted over $181 million to cater for the scholarship needs from students in the 2019 -2020 budget allocation.

Bainimarama says there is no discussion to limit scholarships or the budget that has been allocated for this financial year.

He also clarifies that in addition to the government’s budget, there is also funding from international donor agencies and foreign governments that further supplements the education sector.

