PM receives thank you letter from the White House

The President of the United States of America Donald Trump has conveyed his sincere appreciation to Fiji’s Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama congratulatory remarks on the occasion of the 244th anniversary of the United States’ Independence Day.

In a special message from the White House to the Prime Minister, Trump conveyed the gratitude of the American people to Bainimarama for his thoughtful remarks.

The message was delivered by the United States Ambassador to Fiji, Joseph Cella during a courtesy call to the Prime Minister this morning.

Cella says the US appreciates Fiji’s sentiments.

“This is a letter from the President of the United States of America to your excellency Prime Minister Bainimarama expressing our gratitude for your leadership and a bit of a response to your letter congratulating us on our independence day. We’ve got some other details there expressing appreciation for your leadership.”

Trump in the letter says the US endeavours to build on partnerships with friends and allies, and hope that their values and ideals provide inspiration to work together to face any challenges that may lie ahead.

Fiji and the United States of America formalized bilateral relations in 1971 and collaboration has expanded into areas of socio-economic development, defence and security and people-to-people links.