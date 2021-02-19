PM receives farewell courtesy call from SI High Commissioner

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today received a farewell courtesy call from the High Commissioner of Solomon Islands William Soaki.

Bainimarama conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation to High Commissioner Soaki for his commitment in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations.

He says the strength of the Blue Pacific is in the collective efforts and aspirations to progressively rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and climate change.

Bainimarama says working together in unity at all level is paramount in advancing regional prosperity.

The call also reaffirm Fiji’s commitment in advancing engagements with the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

High Commissioner William Soaki was appointed as Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Fiji in 2018.