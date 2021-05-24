PM receives farewell courtesy call from Curr

Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama received a farewell courtesy call from the New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr this afternoon.

Bainimarama conveyed the Government’s appreciation to Curr for his exemplary leadership and remarkable contributions to Fiji and the region.

He said the two nations share everlasting bonds of friendship and collaboration, which is reflected in our collective efforts and commitment to progressively rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and climate change.

Prime Minister extended his appreciation to the New Zealand Government for the comprehensive support towards Fiji’s national response to COVID-19 and provisions of life-saving vaccines, economic relief package, mobilisation of Personal Protective Equipment, deployment of NZ medical personnel who worked alongside Fiji’s healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 operations.

He said Fiji is grateful to its development partners for their generous support which has seen the reopening of Fiji’s borders to the world today-an opportunity to rebuild the Fijian economy.

New Zealand’s support to Fiji in the aftermaths of Tropical Cyclone Yasa and TC Ana, through deployment of immediate relief supplies, emergency response kits, Direct Budget Support and deployment of the P3 Orion to support Fiji with aerial surveillance, was also acknowledged.

Bainimarama says New Zealand’s engagement with Fiji and the region has notably increased over the recent years in areas of governance, gender equality, security and defence, private sector development, climate change and disaster resilience, labour mobility, education, agriculture and fisheries.

Prime Minister Bainimarama conveyed the best wishes of the Fijian Government and the people of Fiji to High Commissioner Curr on his future endeavours.

Curr thanked the Fijian Government for its support during his tenure as a diplomat in Fiji.

Jonathan Curr took up his role as New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji in February, 2018.