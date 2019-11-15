PM receives farewell call from Indian envoy

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received a farewell call from India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Padmaja today.

Bainimarama acknowledged the Indian government for its continuous support and commitment in strengthening bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister says relations between the countries span across trade, investment, healthcare, telecommunications, education, sports, climate change, renewable energy and resource-based sectors.

Bainimarama also conveyed his well wishes to Padmaja in her future endeavours.