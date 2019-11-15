News
PM receives farewell call from Indian envoy
August 28, 2020 4:35 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received a farewell call from India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Padmaja today. [Source: Fijian Government]
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received a farewell call from India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Padmaja today.
Bainimarama acknowledged the Indian government for its continuous support and commitment in strengthening bilateral ties.
The Prime Minister says relations between the countries span across trade, investment, healthcare, telecommunications, education, sports, climate change, renewable energy and resource-based sectors.
Article continues after advertisement
Bainimarama also conveyed his well wishes to Padmaja in her future endeavours.
PRIME MINISTER BAINIMARAMA RECEIVES FAREWELL CALL FROM H.E PADMAJAPrime Minister Hon. Voreqe Bainimarama received a…
Posted by Fijian Government on Thursday, August 27, 2020