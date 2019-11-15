Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

PM receives farewell call from Indian envoy

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 28, 2020 4:35 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received a farewell call from India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Padmaja today. [Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received a farewell call from India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Padmaja today.

Bainimarama acknowledged the Indian government for its continuous support and commitment in strengthening bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister says relations between the countries span across trade, investment, healthcare, telecommunications, education, sports, climate change, renewable energy and resource-based sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama also conveyed his well wishes to Padmaja in her future endeavours.

PRIME MINISTER BAINIMARAMA RECEIVES FAREWELL CALL FROM H.E PADMAJAPrime Minister Hon. Voreqe Bainimarama received a…

Posted by Fijian Government on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.