News

PM receives COVID-19 jab

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 8, 2021 2:46 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama receives the COVID-19 jab [Source: PM/Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his wife received their COVID-19 jab this morning.

Bainimarama says the vaccine is more than just a shot in the arm but an injection of hope.

The Prime Minister reiterated that being vaccinated is essential in keeping our loved ones safe and also sets the path to recovery.

He stressed that the vaccines are safe.

Bainimarama says the Ministry of Health has set up a dedicated hotline 158 for those who may have questions regarding the vaccine or the vaccination process.

