COVID-19
Full Coverage

News

PM receives courtesy call from Solomon Islands High Commissioner

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 22, 2021 3:35 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received a courtesy call from the new Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Fiji at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

The Prime Minister congratulated High Commissioner Ma’ahanua for his new role and he reaffirmed the Fijian Government’s commitment to elevating the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Reflecting on the recent support provided by Fiji and the regional partners, the PM says the 50 Fijian soldiers were deployed to the Solomon Islands to work closely with the Australian Defence Force peacekeepers in their bid to restore peace and security in Honiara.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this support attests to regional solidarity and commitment to fellow Melanesian family in the Solomon Islands.

He also emphasized the importance of partnerships in paving the way forward for the region to rebuild sustainably and pursue resilient recovery through the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change crisis.

Prime Minister acknowledged the cordial relations and collaborations the two nations have shared since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978.

 

