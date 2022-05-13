PM receives courtesy call from Ambassador Budich

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (From Left), Ambassador of Finland to Fiji, Satu Mattila-Budich. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning received a courtesy call from the new non-resident Ambassador of Finland to Fiji, Satu Mattila-Budich.

The Prime Minister congratulated Ambassador Budich on her new diplomatic role, with assurances of the Fijian Government’s support for the advancement of ongoing cooperation with Finland and the European Union.

This includes the areas of climate change, trade, agriculture, and sustainable development.

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Bainimarama reaffirmed the Fijian government’s commitment to elevate cooperation at the multilateral level and also expand bilateral relations in economic recovery, women’s empowerment, investment, tourism, and trade.

The Prime Minister says Fiji is grateful to Finland for its contribution to the COVAX facility through the EU, which has enabled developing nations like Fiji to access lifesaving vaccines and ultimately reopen international borders, reviving the economic recovery.

The two nations have called for more ambitious global action, especially through the development of innovative and nature-based solutions to tackle climate change.

Ambassador Budich told Bainimarama that Finland attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Fiji as the hub in the Pacific region.

She says Finland aspires to enhance relations with Fiji and the region, through the European Union’s new strategy for the Pacific, which focuses on promoting resilient, inclusive, and sustainable development.