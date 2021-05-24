PM rebuts misinformation on proposed Naval Base

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has rebutted comments that have misled the public regarding the naming of a naval base.

Bainimarama highlighted that a Rony Chang spread misinformation through social media that the Stanley Brown Naval Base, in Walu Bay, Suva will be re-named ‘Bainimarama’.

The Prime Minister stated this is not going to happen.

Bainimarama stressed that the person responsible for this post should be embarrassed as they are talking out of context.

“The Bainimarama would replace Stan Brown that’s not true in the naming of the base that’s not true that the problem with some of us who open their mouth without knowing what’s happening around them, if I was him I would be very embarrassed. In the itaukei we say siosio- when you say something that you don’t know anything about.”

The Prime Minister set the record straight and revealed that a new naval headquarters is being proposed and will be named after him.

“The new headquarters that will be built in Lami will be named after me, that’s what the Naval Officers were there for- to ask me to give my name to be used as the naming of the new naval base. So please no more siosio, don’t talk about things you do not know about.”

Bainimarama says the Australian Government through the Vuvale Partnership will head this development similarly to what they have done to Blackrock.