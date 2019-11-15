PM reaffirms stronger relations with UAE

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reaffirmed his personal commitment to building a stronger bilateral relationship with the United Arab Emirates.

He made this commitment during a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along the margins of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Forum.

Bainimarama said he fully appreciated the vast potential and opportunities that Fiji and the UAE could offer.

He said the relationship between the two countries has resulted in the establishment of a new UAE Diplomatic Mission in Suva.

The Prime Minister used the opportunity to convey his appreciation to the UAE Government, for the generous support of US$5 million that will assist Fiji with target of generating 100% renewable energy by 2030.

The initiative saw the construction of three hybrid solar systems in Lakeba, Kadavu and Rotuma which has resulted in many social-economic benefits, increased productivity, and improved health care services and education services.

Bainimarama also discussed with the Crown Prince the issue of visa waiver for all Fijian passport holders entering the UAE.

This, he adds will open doors for deeper and meaningful engagements between the two countries and its people at all levels.

A total of 250 Fijian nationals are currently working and residing in the UAE.

The Head of Government said this is a significant number in addition to the Fijian peacekeepers who serve the United Nations in the region.

Bainimarama also said he would like to see more employment opportunities for Fijians in the UAE.

In response, the Crown Prince, among other discussions, said he appreciated the Bainimarama-led government’s efforts of establishing the UAE Mission in Fiji.