PM reaffirms stance on domestic violence

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has spoken out in relation to charges against his son in Australia.

Ratu Meli Bainimarama is charged with 17 offences, including common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking, and intentionally choking a person without consent.

In a statement, the Prime Minister says his son is not a member of the Fijian government and this is not a political or diplomatic matter.

He says he and his wife are deeply concerned and disturbed about the charges.

Bainimarama says during his service as Prime Minister he has openly and routinely condemned violence perpetrated against women and children, and that commitment is unwavering.

He, however, says it is not appropriate for him to comment on any matter before the Australian courts.

The Prime Minister says his focus as Prime Minister is to secure a safer and more prosperous future for all Fijian families.