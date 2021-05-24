PM reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to work with Australia

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reaffirmed the Fijian Government’s commitment to work closely with Australia in addressing common challenges.

Bainimarama says this will maximize opportunities for achieving resilient and sustainable recovery for Fiji and the region.

Bainimarama, yesterday received a courtesy call from Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the two nations’ shared aspirations for climate action and ocean conservation, with assurances for continued partnership in climate and disaster resilience.

Bainimarama expressed appreciation for Australia’s assistance towards Fiji’s rebuilding efforts and humanitarian support provided after natural disasters such as Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

He adds Fiji looks forward to the launch of the new Maritime Essential Service Centre (MESC), which is yet another timely assistance by Australia, and the new facility will significantly enhance Fiji and the region’s maritime capabilities.

In his capacity as the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, Prime Minister Bainimarama thanked Australia for its support to the Forum, and he took the opportunity to brief the Governor-General on the key plans and priorities of the Forum.

The Governor-General Hurley thanked Prime Minister Bainimarama for the warm hospitality accorded to him and Mrs Hurley upon their arrival to Fiji.

Hurley congratulates the Government of Fiji for leading a swift and effective response to COVID-19.