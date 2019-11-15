Home

PM reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to NZ

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 18, 2020 4:22 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [right] with NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her visit to Fiji.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji looks forward to enhancing its bilateral engagements with New Zealand and in advancing regional and global issues of common interests to both countries.

He made the comments in his congratulatory message to NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, for the historic victory in general elections.

Bainimarama says Fiji and NZ share strong bonds of friendship.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to work closely with NZ to deepen bilateral relations and strengthen the solidarity of the Blue Pacific continent.

The Head of the Fijian Government said that through the strong leadership of Ardern, the Pacific region will together become stronger and more resilient when overcoming the unprecedented challenges currently faced globally.

The Prime Minister conveyed the Fijian Government’s and the people of Fiji’s best wishes to Ardern for her re-election as the Prime Minister of New Zealand and wished her every success in her new term.

