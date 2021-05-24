PM pushes for $100B climate funding

The world’s climate commitment cannot be complete without larger nations coming through on the $100 billion funding.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has told global leaders at COP26 in Scotland that adaption funding is vital to the survival of low-lying islands and future generations.

He also says events like COP, designed to address the threat of climate change cannot be squandered away for the benefit of nations who have taken no action to reduce their carbon footprint.

Article continues after advertisement

“We Pacific nations have not travelled to the other end of the world to watch our future sacrificed at the altar of appeasement of the world’s worst emitters. The existence of our low-lying neighbours is not on the negotiating table. 1.5 is alive, it is possible.”

Bainimarama adds the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees is achievable if leaders show determination.

“Humanity does not lack the resources, technology projects or innovative potential to achieve it. All that is missing is the courage to act, the courage to choose our grandchildren’s future over shareholder greed and corporate carbon-driven interest.”

He has called on the world to summon the will to secure a commitment that will begin a cleaner, greener and bluer revolution.

The PM has numerous other engagements later tonight, including at the launch of infrastructure for resilient island states.