PM praises Fiji’s strong border controls

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has hailed Fiji’s strong border control saying it has helped prevent new Coronavirus from entering Fiji.

Speaking on the review of the Ministry of Defence, National Security and Immigration’s bi-annual report, Bainimarama highlighted that our immigration system is being strengthened.

He says national security starts at the border as evidenced by the duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic where Fiji has prevented new outbreaks in the community and safely allowed yacht tourism to resume.

“Our vigilance has now placed us more than 130 days from a new case of the virus in our communities. We are one of, if not the only country in the world with such a record which is testament to the strength of our immigration infrastructure.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that immigration systems are also being strengthened to make travel more convenient for Fijians and the recently rolled out e-passport adds a new layer of security.

“These new passports are containing a new range of security features that make it much more difficult for people to enter the country illegally establishing a more secure Fijian passport, bringing greater integrity to our immigration system.”

Fijian passports have the same security features as Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, protected against forgery, identity theft and passport tampering, and re-production.

Bainimarama says the government will continue to provide technology, professional training and continue to update relevant laws to strengthen the institutions charged with border security.