PM pledges support for farmers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama assures farmers that they will continue to receive the best support so they can contribute to food security.

Speaking to farmers in Baulevu, Bainimarama says local food is not only healthier but also more secure.

The Prime Minister says the cost of living around the world is surging due to the Russia-Ukraine war and that the most effective long-term solution to the price increase rests with farming communities.

He says agricultural produce from farmers cannot be cut off by wars or foreign countries.

He says farm produce comes directly from farms to markets and the homes of Fijians.

Bainimarama says the government will continue supporting the growth of agriculture through the provision of equipment, grants, seedlings, and advisory services, among other support.

He says for generations to come, Fiji will reap the benefits of support being given to farmers.