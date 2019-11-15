PM pleads for parents to monitor children when swimming

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is pleading with parents and guardians to supervise their children when going out swimming.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme, Bainimarama says losing lives in drowning can easily be avoided if parents stay with their children and monitor them, especially at picnic spots.

Bainimarama says given that it’s the school holidays, it’s crucial for students to stay home rather than going out for a picnic, to swimming spots and pools.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s crucial for us to be vigilant while going out for a swim. We have lost so many children to drowning. Please be careful when you go to the beach, to the river, swimming pool. To parents and guardians, I am pleading to you to stay with your children if he or she is somewhere near the water, please do not leave them alone, Make sure you see what they are doing.”

Eight lives were lost in separate drowning incidents in the last three weeks which includes two brothers in Nasilai, Nakelo, a 3-year-old boy in Nasali, Rewa,

Another case is a 14-year-old victim who drowned at the Olympic Pool and the fifth is a 19-year-old who died trying to save his sister in Paipai River, Lautoka.

The two most recent cases involve two brothers who drowned in Vuda Point, Lautoka and the latest case was a 29-year-old who had gone swimming yesterday in Keyasi, Navosa and his body was found floating moments later.

The drowning toll currently stands at 31 compared to 25 for the same period last year.