PM pays tribute to her late Majesty

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama joined world leaders and thousands of mourners at Westminster Hall last night to pay his respect, on behalf of the Fijian people and the nation, to Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Bainimarama later signed the official condolence book at Lancaster House.

In signing the book of condolence, the Prime Minister conveyed the prayers and well-wishes of the Fijian people, who along with the rest of the world, profoundly mourn the passing of the Queen.

The Prime Minister also offered his sympathies to the Royal Family and thanked Her Majesty for her remarkable service to the world.

Bainimarama says the late Queen’s legacy in ensuring the Commonwealth was established on equal partnerships of countries and races will always be remembered.

He was accompanied by Fiji’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Jitoko Tikolevu.