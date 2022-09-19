PM pays respects at Westminster Hall

Fiji’s High Commissioner to the UK, Jitoko Tikolevu (from left), Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama/Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has joined thousands of mourners in Westminster Hall to honour Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prime Minister is in the United Kingdom for Her Majesty’s funeral today.

Bainimarama stood in respect for about two minutes, while people walked by to witness the Queen’s coffin, which will be marched in procession to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.

A still of Westminster Hall from the video on PM’s Facebook page.

He says it was an emotional arrival when he joined mourners at Westminster Hall.

Bainimarama adds witnessing the changing of the catafalque party standing watch over her coffin was a show of duty, discipline and affection that he will not soon forget.

There have been other Fijians who have walked through the hall, where the late Queen is lying in state.

Bainimarama was joined by Fiji’s High Commissioner to the UK, Jitoko Tikolevu.

The State funeral is expected to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades.