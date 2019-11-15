PM outraged after seeing brutality video

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he is sickened and outraged after seeing a video from last year at Ratu Kadavulevu School circulating on social media.

The video shows a student being brutally beaten and bullied by his classmates.

Bainimarama says it broke his heart, as he saw his own children and grandchildren in the student who was being assaulted.

He says he is sure all parents felt the same.

The Prime Minister says while Police are investigating the matter, he wants to make it clear that Fiji should have zero tolerance for this merciless behaviour.

However, he says teachers alone can’t stop the abuse.

He believes this is a breakdown in our social values, and we need to fight it at every level – from Government, school, and at home.

He stressed that we should never mistake cruelty for “normal child’s play”.

He warned students to not view the vulnerable as an easy target for picking on or beating.

He reminded them that it doesn’t make them tough, it makes them a coward.

Bainimarama says true strength comes from speaking out, standing up, and protecting those who need it most.

He also told parents that this abuse too often starts from home, and they need to make it clear that wherever their children are, they must treat all Fijians with kindness and respect.

He also asked teachers to create a culture of trust and love in their classrooms that combat this behaviour before it starts.

The Prime Minister on the same note asked the children who witness or experience bullying to come forward and report acts of physical or verbal abuse to their Head of School or dial the Child Help Line service (1325), which allows them to remain anonymous if they choose.