PM opens TSLS new office

[Source: Facebook/Fijian Government]

The establishment of the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has created a sustainable and fiscally disciplined pathway to a knowledge-based society.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this arrangement is not for a single year or election cycle, but for decades to come.

He highlighted this last night during the opening of the new TSLS Headquarters at Garden City in Suva.

The PM says TSLS has made Fiji more resilient and capable of navigating the challenges of this century.

“For skill workers we have made 200 new allocations for skill qualification such as carpentry, fabrication and welding, joinery and cabinet making, grubbing and sheet metals, constructions and tile laying. 100 new allocations for other providers such as the CATD in Nadave and Monfort Boys and 200 new allocations for study grants for constructions related skill sets.”

Bainimarama says there is a high demand for skilled Fijian workers overseas and people are taking advantage of this high-paying opportunity.

He adds that this is why it is imperative for high educational institutions to be able to provide the skill sets that are needed to grow the economy.

The PM says TSLS wasn’t just a program it was a promise to every Fijian that higher education was open to everyone.

He stressed that it was an assurance to every student and it was a message to every Fijian that they could travel far in life and intelligence would carry them, free from many restrictions based on ethnicity, on their religion, background, or province.

TSLS also launched its revamped website and online application system and also an online escalation complaint management system and TSLS mobile app.

The government has invested more than $1.4 billion for TSLS.