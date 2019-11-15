Home

PM opens teachers’ quarters at Uluivalili College

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 28, 2020 12:43 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister today delivered on a promise made to teachers at Uluivalili College in Wailevu West, Cakaudrove three years ago.

In 2017, a request for teachers’ quarters was made to the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, in which he personally committed to funding the construction.

Worth approximately $268,000, the two by two-bedroom quarters was officially opened today by the Prime Minister.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says teachers are an important part of the education system and it is important that they are housed accordingly.

He says there is hope the teachers’ quarters would inspire the teachers to improve their performance in the classroom.

Bainimarama says the delivery of the quarters today indicates the government’s dedication to education.

Uluivalili College was established in 2012 by the government to cater for the villages in the Wailevu West District.

The school caters for students in Years 9 – 13 with a school roll of 250 students.

