PM opens new Nadrau Primary School

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opened the $4,362,488 rehabilitated Nadrau Primary School in Tavua yesterday.

Bainimarama says every new school building has been built to be category five cyclone resilient.

Nadrau Primary was badly affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016, the strongest storm to ever strike our hemisphere.

Bainimarama says it is critical to ensure school buildings are cyclone resilient as it act as a shelter in most rural communities

“For our most rural communities, a school represents more than its buildings and classrooms; it is a centre for the community, it is a refuge in storms, and it is a connection to the rest of the country.”



The Prime Minister says children are our future, hence, they deserve every measure of support.

Bainimarama says the new school buildings will also be an evacuation centre for nearby communities when future storms.