PM opens Kiuva Kaba Peninsula Road

Travelling by boat to the mainland will now be a thing of the past for hundreds of villagers along the Kiuva Kaba peninsula.

This follows the opening of the $6.2 million Kiuva Kaba road by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday.

Bainimarama said that this is a special victory for the people of the Kalili, Vatani, Dromuna Villages, who are now connected to the rest of their nation like never before.

He adds that local farmers will be able to get their produce to the Nausori Market much faster, leaving more precious time for them to spend with their families.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the resort at Toberua can now receive their guests and supplies more efficiently, making this a more attractive tourism destination in a way that is sure to benefit your local communities.

Bainimarama says travelling to school will also be much faster for students travelling to not only the Kaba District Primary School in Dromuna Village, but also to the schools along the existing road to Kiuva, Buretu and Nakelo.