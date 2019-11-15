Home

PM opens Kindergarten

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 24, 2020 12:52 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says communities who share the government’s commitment to educating the children play a vital role in the nation’s development.

He says throughout their development, particularly in their formative years, children benefit immensely from parents and community members who invest in their success as students.

This was highlighted by the Prime Minister while commissioning the new Tebara SDA Kindergarten in Nausori this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed the best legacy that can be left to leave for our children is an education, which can never be stolen.

