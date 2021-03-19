Home

News

PM offers help in response to NSW flooding

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 23, 2021 10:10 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has offered to help Australia in any way possible, following wide-spread flooding across the state of New South Wales.

In a tweet this morning, Bainimarama says Fijians are praying for Australians in the path of floods across New South Wales, many of whom only recently endured the bush fire crisis.

He adds that as these “once in 100 years” events arrive eerily often, Fiji is ready to help in any way, just as Australia has often done for us.

